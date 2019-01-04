Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,803,000 after buying an additional 62,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $89.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.