Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $408.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.50 million and the lowest is $389.33 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $436.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,692,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,384 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 368,989 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.74 on Friday, hitting $315.33. The company had a trading volume of 606,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,774. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

