Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verra Mobility an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford bought 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verra Mobility stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,516,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,101,000. Verra Mobility makes up 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned 3.03% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

