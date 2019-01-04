Zacks: Atrion Co. (ATRI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $300.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atrion an industry rank of 157 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Atrion stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $709.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300. Atrion has a 12-month low of $516.85 and a 12-month high of $796.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.07, for a total value of $1,536,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

