Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $719.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.07 million and the highest is $735.50 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $655.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

NYSE:DY traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 19,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,737. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

