Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,320. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $598,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,472,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 634,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

