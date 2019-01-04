Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.25. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 10,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,050. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.