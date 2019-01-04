Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

