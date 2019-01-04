Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the highest is ($1.18). Urogen Pharma posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.32) to ($3.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urogen Pharma.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,296.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 145,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,468,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 85,416 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 175,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 251,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.25.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.