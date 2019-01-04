Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $33.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CNB Financial stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,055 shares of company stock worth $195,354. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 75,580 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

