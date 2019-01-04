Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellie Mae (ELLI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae's serviceable industry, being concentrated to the financial mortgage industry is a major headwind for the company, especially, when the mortgage origination environment is facing hurdles such as low housing inventory and rising interest rates. Moreover, Ellie Mae’s frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company is benefiting from continued momentum in its Data Connect and Investor Connect offerings. Its continued focus on core business and Velocify is a positive.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of ELLI opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Ellie Mae has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $163,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 18,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,934.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,997. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,613,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,959,000 after buying an additional 202,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,403,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,968,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

