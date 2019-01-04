Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $5.85 on Monday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.37.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

