Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Strong prospects in the company’s robotic platform – da Vinci System – is a major positive. Notably, da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in recent times. This is led by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and global urologic procedures. A regulatory approval for the Sure Form 60 buoys optimism. Earlier this year, the company submitted a premarket notification to the FDA for the Ion endoluminal system. Management is also optimistic about the company’s collaboration with InTouch Health. On the negative side, the company expects outside U.S. sales to be a bit lumpy in the quarters ahead. These markets are in early stages of adoption. Intense competition in the global MedTech space as well as long sale and purchase order cycles of da Vinci unit has been currently plaguing the company.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.17.

ISRG stock traded up $12.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.00. 116,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,850. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $375.09 and a 1 year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total transaction of $16,277,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,142,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

