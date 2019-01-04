Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Hold

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,600. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $353.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. MiX Telematics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.