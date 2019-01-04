Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tesla (TSLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Recently, Tesla has reached the milestone of making 1,000 of its Model 3 sedans in a single day. After attaining this feat, the CEO wants all employees of Tesla to focus on maintaining that production rate and lowering down costs. In third-quarter 2018, Tesla produced 80,142 vehicles. This included 53,239 Model 3s, and 26,903 Model S and Model X vehicles. Deliveries to customers amounted to 55,840 Model 3 along with 27,660 Model S and X. These numbers are close to estimates and indicate that the company is making good progress despite hurdles. The company is focusing to grow its energy storage deployment and aims to deploy at least three times of what is deployed in 2017. Over the past six months, shares of Tesla outperformed the industry it belongs to. Moreover, over the past one month, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for both the current quarter and current year earnings are moving upwards.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.77.

Shares of TSLA opened at $300.36 on Monday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $20,582,986 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

