Zacks Investment Research Lowers GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) to Sell

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:GCP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $401,869.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 533,693 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,396. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

