Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luther Burbank (LBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $510.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Victor Trione purchased 15,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $293,764. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

