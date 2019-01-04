Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for NiSource (NI)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of NiSource have outperformed the industry. The company reaffirmed capital investment guidance for 2018 and expects to invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion annually in utility infrastructure over the next two years. The company projects long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion and continues to expand customer base. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down coal usage. NiSource has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. However, despite investing in upgrade programs, the company faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. Debt level is another concern amid rising interest rates.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

