Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Republic Services (RSG)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services continues to grow internally through long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, thereby reducing its costs and improving profitability. It has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders in the form of dividend and buybacks. Republic Services has outperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such positives, operation in a competitive solid waste industry continues to hurt. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on its margins and earnings. The company’s revenues are highly seasonal in nature. A debt-laden balance sheet is a major concern.”

Get Republic Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

RSG opened at $71.36 on Monday. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $186,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.