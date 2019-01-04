Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth along with rising loans and deposits balances. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.12.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $51.84 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,423,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,159,000 after acquiring an additional 377,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

