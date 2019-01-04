Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GrubHub (GRUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is benefiting from an increase in organic diners due to product improvements, better restaurant selection and heightened marketing initiatives. However, increasing marketing spending and additional investments related to new delivery markets and LevelUp in the fourth-quarter 2018 is a headwind. Increasing expenses due to planned expansion into new delivery markets are also likely to keep margins under pressure. Moreover, as these markets will take some time to generate volumes, higher upfront costs are expected to hurt profitability. Further, competition from big names such as Amazon and Facebook, which are trying to get into the market, remains a concern.”

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRUB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.59.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $71.31 on Monday. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $260,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,642.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,999. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.