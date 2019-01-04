Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hershey (HSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have increased in the past six months, buoyed by well-planned buyouts, which have strengthened portfolio. In fact, acquisitions and divestitures as well as improved volumes drove the company’s top line during the third quarter of 2018. The company plans to continue strengthening acquired businesses and add new products through innovation. Further, Hershey concentrates on boosting savings through SKU rationalizing and the Margin for Growth program. Its strategic pricing initiatives are also noteworthy and are likely to boost performance in 2019. In spite of such efforts, Hershey’s gross margin has been declining for a while. Notably, adjusted gross margin fell 130 basis points (bps) during the third quarter owing to escalated freight and logistics expenses as well as greater trade and packaging investments. This combined with stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences continue to pose threats.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Hershey from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $106.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hershey has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $114.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $159,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,677 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

