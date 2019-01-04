Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McDermott International (MDR) to Hold

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “McDermott International's $6 billion merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron bode well as it will lead to a fully integrated onshore-offshore company, boosting its growth prospects and leading to cost efficiencies. As it is, McDermott's broad product portfolio, strong geographical footprint, good market position and its strong relationship with national oil companies provides a significant cushion against the downside risks inherent in its business. However, the company posted weak results in the last reported quarter amid higher transactional spending associated with the buyout of Chicago Bridge. Post the acquisition, McDermott is burdened with high debt load of Chicago Bridge, which restricts its financial flexibility. McDermott has also trimmed its outlook for the second half of 2018. Consequently, investors should wait for a better entry point before buying the company's shares.”

MDR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,150. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.51.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDermott International will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Prescott acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 173,300 shares of company stock worth $1,629,968. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

