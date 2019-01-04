Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The completion of the strategic review has narrowed Momenta's focus on its biosimilar portfolio. Momenta will now advance only two late-stage biosimilar assets, M923, its wholly-owned proposed biosimilar to Humira and M710, its proposed biosimilar to Eylea. Momenta will also restructure its executive team and reduce its workforce by approximately 50%. The cost savings from the restructuring plan should enable the company to develop novel drug candidates for the treatment of rare, immune-mediated diseases. While the FDA approval of Glatopa 40 mg should relieve Momenta, competition has limited market share gains for the company as Mylan has already won the FDA’s approval for the same. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.05. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,880,000 after acquiring an additional 925,524 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.