Zayedcoin (ZYD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $9,205.00 and $0.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

