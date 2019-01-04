ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $5.20. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 483.00% and a positive return on equity of 91.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

