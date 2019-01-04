Zephyr (ZEPH) Price Tops $0.0060

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Zephyr has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Zephyr has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zephyr token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.02327363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00155621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00201063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Zephyr Profile

Zephyr’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. The official website for Zephyr is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token.

Zephyr Token Trading

Zephyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zephyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

