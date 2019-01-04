ZIP Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.54 Million (ZIP)

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, ZIP has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. ZIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIP token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIP alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011897 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00002387 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZIP Profile

ZIP (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for ZIP is zipper.io.

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.