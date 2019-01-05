-$0.08 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 3,573,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,333. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $706.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

