$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys Inc (QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Qualys reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.31. Qualys has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $98.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $810,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $152,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,481,169. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 4,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after acquiring an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Qualys by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 153,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

