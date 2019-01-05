$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Forrester Research by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 95,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,167. The stock has a market cap of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

