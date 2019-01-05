0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.24 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $883,981.00 and $494,489.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00006205 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.13188699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000277 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,685,050 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

