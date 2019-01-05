$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $438.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.53 per share, with a total value of $1,050,413.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,798 shares of company stock worth $1,675,881. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $60.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.