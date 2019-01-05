$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deere & Company (DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Deere & Company posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.