$10.43 Million in Sales Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) to post sales of $10.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.16 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $35.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.99 million to $35.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.92 million, with estimates ranging from $61.31 million to $138.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $1,195,096.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,667. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

