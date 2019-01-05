$114.62 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra Inc (PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to announce $114.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.83 million and the lowest is $114.40 million. Penumbra reported sales of $96.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $438.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.50 million to $438.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $529.73 million, with estimates ranging from $529.05 million to $530.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

NYSE PEN traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,467. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,340.00, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.69. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $80,765.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $170,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,866 shares of company stock worth $401,394. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Penumbra by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,593,000 after purchasing an additional 151,001 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 217,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 144,959 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 187,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.