$170.10 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (PVTL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) will announce sales of $170.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full year sales of $658.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $658.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $805.06 million, with estimates ranging from $801.40 million to $809.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pivotal Software to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

In other news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $895,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $516,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,940,000. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 2,772.5% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,726,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,890,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,731 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,766,000.

NASDAQ PVTL traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,578. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

