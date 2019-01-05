17,409 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

