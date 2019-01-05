$186.26 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce $186.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.87 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $177.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $743.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.55 million to $748.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $786.42 million, with estimates ranging from $748.00 million to $840.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.32 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,726,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

