$2.14 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $2.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 million and the lowest is $1.13 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $1.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $45.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 million to $46.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.62 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Guggenheim began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.34. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

