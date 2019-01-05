$21.01 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $21.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $85.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $89.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.30 million, with estimates ranging from $77.08 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,400. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.28. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

