$22.81 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to post sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $23.66 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $15.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $58.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.92 million to $58.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.64 million to $60.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, Director Chris A. Downey purchased 15,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $96,526.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $46,310.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,620.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,945 shares of company stock valued at $283,648. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 90.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Farmland Partners by 375.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,485. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.39. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

