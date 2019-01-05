$242.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $242.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $235.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

NRZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,600. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 109.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 111.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

