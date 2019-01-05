24,700 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,645,000 after purchasing an additional 853,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 414,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

