$28.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Kroger Co (KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $28.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.49 billion and the lowest is $27.55 billion. Kroger posted sales of $31.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $121.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.62 billion to $121.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.24 billion to $124.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 26,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $716,101.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,626.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,208 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after buying an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after buying an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,668,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,559,000 after buying an additional 3,812,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,848,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,688,000 after buying an additional 7,375,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,935,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,076,000 after buying an additional 4,332,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,833. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Kroger has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

