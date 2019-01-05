$29.12 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to announce $29.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.10 million and the lowest is $11.40 million. Spark Therapeutics posted sales of $7.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 293%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $81.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.97 million to $119.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.34 million, with estimates ranging from $72.47 million to $157.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ONCE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,005,000 after acquiring an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,005,000 after acquiring an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 876,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONCE traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $41.24. 490,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,869. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

