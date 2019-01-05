300 Token Price Hits $214.12 on Exchanges (300)

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One 300 Token token can currently be purchased for about $214.12 or 0.05533936 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 300 Token has traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar. 300 Token has a market capitalization of $64,237.00 and $0.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.02299377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00203864 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026072 BTC.

300 Token Profile

300 Token’s launch date was June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token. 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com.

300 Token Token Trading

300 Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300 Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 300 Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 300 Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

