$31.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post sales of $31.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $31.81 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $25.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $109.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.70 billion to $110.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.25 billion to $154.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $52.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,078.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $727.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

