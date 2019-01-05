343,008 Shares in GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 343,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on GreenSky to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GSKY opened at $9.89 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “343,008 Shares in GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/343008-shares-in-greensky-inc-gsky-acquired-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.