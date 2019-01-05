35,717 Shares in PlayAGS Inc (AGS) Acquired by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. FMR LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 359,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,715 shares during the period.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.16. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $812.03 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. PlayAGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

